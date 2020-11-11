Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya proposed to his previously rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar for marriage. In the promo of Bigg Boss's next episode, Rahul can be seen dropping to his knees so as to propose marriage to Disha Parmar.

For those awaiting a love story in Bigg Boss 14, the time has finally come! Although a romance was anticipated between Pavitra Poonia and Eijaz Khan, it never came to be. This time, however, the chances are much higher, as Rahul Vaidya proposed to his previously rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar for marriage, an actress whose name became particularly well-known after her show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara alongside Nakuul Mehta.

In the promo of Bigg Boss’s next episode, Rahul can be seen dropping to his knees so as to propose marriage to Disha Parmar. While proposing to Disha, other inmates of the house can also be seen cheering at the spectacle. Rahul had earlier revealed to some housemates that he intends to propose to his love for the November 11 episode as that will also be her birthday, though he did not reveal her identity.

It was easy to assume that this person will be Disha as her birthday too falls on November 11 and is seen with Rahul a lot. However, Rahul had previously denied any rumours about the two being in a relationship.

Rahul had a constant blush on his face while talking about Disha. He said that he was not sure of the reason but he took really long to ask her to marry him. The singer wore a white shirt and wrote ‘Will You Marry Me’ on the t-shirt.

