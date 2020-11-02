Bigg Boss 14: As per promo dropped by the Colors TV, a new twist might just change the dynamics of the game. BB house might just be seeing two eliminations instead of one as it usually happens. Apart from the audience voting, it seems the green zone contestants would be taking part in the elimination by casting their votes

Bigg Boss 14: This season Bigg Boss 14 makers have made sure no day goes without a twist. As per promo dropped by the Colors TV on their official handle, a new twist might just change the dynamics of the game. In tonight’s latest drama and unexpected turns, BB house might just be seeing two eliminations instead of one as it usually happens. This week nomination already saw a lot of changes happening in the house including broken friendships and fights.

It will be the dreaded double elimination round tonight with the contestants’ knowledge and this revelation might split the house into two. Apart from the audience voting, it seems the green zone contestants would be taking part in the elimination by casting their votes for the red zone nominations namely Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Jasmin Bhasin.

In the promo, contestants were seen going to the confession room voting out their choice. Another wild card entry is making the round and Bigg Boss officially announced Aly Goni, actor and Jasmin Bhasin’s rumoured boyfriend is all set to enter the house on November 4. Tonight’s eliminations will be very deciding to change the entire house’s politics.

It is likely that Kavita Kaushik might be the target of the house as she is already drawing a lot of flak for all corners over her ugly fight with Eijaz Khan. Host Salman Khan along with former contestants have expressed their displeasures at her choice of words and comments.