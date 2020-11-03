Bigg Boss 14: In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV official handle, captain Eijaz Khan is given the special power to save one of the contestants from nominations. Eijaz chooses Jasmin Bhasin but this definitely doesn't go down well in the house and Pavitra Punia seemed heartbroken.

Bigg Boss 14: This season with #ABscenePaltega, the makers have been making new controversies and fights in the house every day. In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV official handle, captain Eijaz Khan is given the special power to save one of the contestants from eviction nominations. Eijaz chooses Jasmin Bhasin but this definitely doesn’t go down well in the house. Pavitra Punia definitely seemed heartbroken feeling the pangs of betrayal.

Pavitra Punia is seen breaking down over Eijaz choosing Jasmin over her. The Naagin actor slammed Eijaz calling out for showing his true colours. The Splitsvilla fame actor might not recover from this heartbreak soon and was heard telling Nikki Tamboli that Eijaz has hurt the wrong person. In the past, during the show, Pavitra had even confessed her feelings and affection for Eijaz Khan.

Monday night’s double eviction shocker has already turned the house upside down. FIR star Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani were shown the exit door. With Eijaz Khan’s decision of saving Jasmin over others will definitely alter the dynamics of the game. Pavitra surely doesn’t seem to forget his betrayal anytime soon.

In another incident, Nikki Tamboli was seen at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya and both seem to be calling one another cheap and vulgar. BB house is surely seeing a lot of broken friendships, heartbreaks and never-ending twists.