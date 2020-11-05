Bigg Boss 14: In the latest promo dropped by Colors official handle, Bigg Boss 14 viewers will get to see ugly and high disagreement involving Aly Goni. It has just been a day yet Yeh Hai Mohabatein star will be in the centre of the fight between Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia.

Much to fans delight, Aly Goni, actor and Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend made his entry in the BB house. This will definitely change the dynamics of the house, keeping in mind how close the duo are seen to be.

Fans noticed Jasmin became more confident and willing with Aly Goni’s entry. In tonight’s episode Jasmin and Pavitra will be competing against each other to achieve captaincy. Even though the winner of the task is uncertain, the promo showed Pavitra having a conversation with Aly. It clearly made Jasmin mad and she goes to the extend of bashing Pavitra for talking to her rumoured boyfriend.

In her defense, Pavitra is seen telling Jasmin that she is friends with Aly too and as such she is free to converse with him anytime. But Jasmin seemed too angry which further upsets Pavitra that she lashed out on her. Pavitra called out Jasmin for creating such nonsense and warns her to keep her keep the possessiveness of the friendship with herself.

Fans and viewers were very much excited with his entry since Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who is already a contestant this season are both speculated to be dating. Yet the actors haven’t come out in public about their relationship but Aly keeps sharing encouraging words and praises for his good friend ever since Jasmin stepped into the house. Both Jasmin and Aly are popular names in the Hindi television industry.