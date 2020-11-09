Bigg Boss 14: Much to fans delight a jury will be grilling the housemates as seen in the promo. Tonight’s episode, viewers will get to see ‘BB Ki Adalat’ consisting of fame choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and journalists.

Bigg Boss 14: In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV, the makers will be seen giving the contestants a hard day at work. Much to fans delight a jury will be grilling the housemates as seen in the promo. Tonight’s episode, viewers will get to see ‘BB Ki Adalat’ consisting of fame choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and journalists. Teasing the audience, Farah Khan had earlier hinted her arrival on the show by posting a throwback picture of her on the BB sets.

Host Salman Khan had warned the contestants that the journey will be going to get a little more difficult because it is now or never. Everyone in the house is left baffled and in shock with a new twist, except Eijaz Khan. In another promo, Aly Goni will be seen agitated and quite angry. The wild card entry is going to be locked up in a quarantine room, away from everyone else. Aly can be heard saying that he will not wear the mic or eat but break everything.

Aly will further be seen showing no repentance for his aggressive behaviour. The angry actor added that he doesn’t care if they throw him out of the show, so be it. He will also be seen banging on the glass partition as his best friend and rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin looks on.

It seemed Aly Goni clearly loses his patience and tonight’s episode will only make it clear what new surprises and twists the jury brings to the house because of #Abscenepaltega.