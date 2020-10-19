Bigg Boss 14: After yesterday's Weekend ka Vaar, Host Salman Khan dropped a major bomb on freshers. They have to put a fight against each other as will they decide which nominated contestant will walk out of the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Bigg Boss 14: After yesterday’s Weekend ka Vaar, Host Salman Khan dropped another bomb on freshers and they have to put a fight against each other as will they decide which nominated contestant will walk out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. For this week’s elimination Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol and Abhinav Shukla are nominated. Everyone seemed baffled as Salman didn’t reveal the eliminated contestant name as it usually happens.

This is BB house and no twist is smaller and in a major announcement, Salman gave the fresher the power to decide which nominated one should leave. In today’s deciding episode it leaves the house upside down as everyone starts picking sides and arguing who deserves to stay among the three and who doesn’t. Freshers Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin have been saved from the evictions this week.

Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Pavitra Punia seem to engage in an ugly spat as they strongly voice out their opinions against their respective disliked bottom three. Nikki unleashes her target on Shehzad while many are seen defending the model. The arguments clearly snowball into heated and ugly fights as everyone participates.

It will be very intriguing for the fans to know who is shown the exit door in tonight’s elimination and whose bonds and friendships work the most. It clearly depends on bonding and friendships as they are at the mercy of the immune contestants.