Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra seems to be confronting Rahul Vaidya which lead to some heated scene inside the BB house. Allegedly Pavitra had confessed to Rahul her feelings for co-contestant, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra almost burst into tears and accused Rahul of assassinating her character.

Bigg Boss 14: The fights and ugly fallouts of Bigg boss every season make headlines. The new season with changed house rules and twists isn’t seeing any of the spats ending any time soon. In the latest, Pavitra Punia is seen at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya. At the beginning of the season, the Indian Idol fame singer and Pavitra had been doing rounds of being the first Bigg Boss romance of this season. But surely the tables have turned.

In a new promo video dropped by Colors official handle, Pavitra seems to be confronting Rahul Vaidya and of course this lead to some heated scene inside the BB house. Allegedly Pavitra had confessed to Rahul her feelings for co-contestant, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul might have spilt the beans. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav are both real-life couple competing inside the house this season.

Pavitra almost burst into tears and accused Rahul of assassinating her character as a woman. She becomes inconsolable as Jaan Kumar and Abhinav himself tries to pacify her. While Rahul claims he is being ganged up against and he never made such remarks regarding Pavitra. The whole house seems to pick their side as the incident unfolds. Further, Rahul asked her to threaten somebody else as he is not afraid of her.

Earlier Eijaz Khan and Pavitra were often seen in some really ugly tussles but it seems the new contestants are finding new foes and friends in the house. Strong friendship bonds so far among the participants seems unlikely until now.