Bigg Boss 14 promo: This season love blossoming in Bigg Boss house didn’t seem like a possibility since its starting week. But tables surely did turn and in a very unexpected and surprising event, Pavitra Punia has expressed her feelings for Eijaz Khan. The duo was involved in ugly spats and disagreements inside the house. No viewers or fans must have seen this coming. In a new promo, dropped by the makers on their official ColorsTV handle showed Pavitra discussing some details with Jaan Kumar Sanu while Nikki Tamboli was joking about her with Eijaz.

Nikki even went to Eijaz and confronted the actor how he feels about Pavitra talking about him day and night. Eijaz seemed too guarded. Pavitra and Eijaz relationship so far in the house has been of sort of upside down. Their love-hate relationship has garnered a lot of attention among their fans and viewers.

Recently a clip had gone viral where Pavitra was confessing her feelings for Eijaz to Rubina Dilaik and where the actor even added that she doesn’t want to lose Eijaz. Viewers have seen Pavitra hugging, patting and even kissing Eijaz on his forehead often.

Earlier it seemed like Pavitra and Rahul Vaidya might have some romance blossoming between them but their fights and the latest confrontation had made it clearly visible that this boat has sunk. Both Pavitra and Eijaz have some deep controversial secrets about their past relationships and former partners. Of course, it is new BB house with the #Abscenepaltega so no never really knows what ends up happening.