Bigg Boss 14 October 4 Preview: Rumoured couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will finally reunite in tonight's episode. Aly Goni is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are all set to reunite in the Bigg Boss house tonight. Touted as one of the most exciting wild card entries this season, Aly Goni has been a strong support for Jasmin since their stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi. His entry in the show is surely going to strengthen Jasmin’s game. With a potential love angle in the fray, it will be exciting to see how their reunion changes equations and power play in the house.

In the promo shared by the makers, Jasmin can be expressing her excitement with some happy tears. As she says that she is not meant for the show and this is not for her, Aly boosts her morale and is later seen giving her lessons on her game. He also tells her that she doesn’t need to worry about anything since he is finally here.

As per latest reports, Aly Goni is one of the highest paid contestants this season and is charging Rs 16 lakhs per week. While Jasmin and Aly will spend quality time with each other via telephone task, a massive fight will break out between rumoured couple Pavitra and Eijaz. In the fight, Pavitra will not only shout at Eijaz but also end up pushing him.

The sudden change in their equation can be seen after Eijaz saved Jasmin from nominations instead of Pavitra. This broke Pavitra’s heart and now she is seeking all ways to express her displeasure.

