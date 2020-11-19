Last night's Bigg Boss episode entailed regarding the upcoming captaincy. Although, the captaincy task itself was scrapped off eventually. Jasmin Bhasin was seen reassuring her loyalty towards her friendship with Abhinav Shukla.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, another power-packed task was assigned to the contestants of the show to claim captaincy. After the task was called off by Bigg Boss, Jasmin Bhasin was seen talking to Abhinav Shukla about how much she values their friendship and wants it to last, untouched by the circumstances they might face in the house.

Jasmin complained to Abhinav about being hurt as Rubina didn’t show faith in her even though she went to Rubina multiple times during the task. Abhinav explained Jasmin that it was clear that she and Aly were one and Aly was clearly playing for Rahul, their opponent. Jasmin tried to justify that she was playing the game individually and tells Abhinav that she values her friendship with Abhinav more than that with Rubina.

Last night’s Bigg Boss episode entailed regarding the upcoming captaincy. Although, the captaincy task itself was scrapped off eventually, once Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, who were designated the king and queen for a task, were unable to come to a conclusion together. Bigg Boss decided to cancel the task, seeing the contestants incapable of following the task’s rules.

Rubina was the queen and housemates including Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were her workers who had to make red hearts in the garden area of the BB house and destroy the black hearts of their opponents. Rahul Vidya was the King and Rubina’s opponent in the task, his workers included Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli who later said that she wasn’t playing for either of the two. There were several rounds in the task and at the end of the rounds, king and queen had to mutually agree on a name and tell the name of the winner to Bigg Boss.

