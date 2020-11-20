Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz and Pavitra will be at loggerheads with one other over Jaan Kumar Sanu this time. Their fight got really ugly as both were abusing each other and the heated argument gets really personal.

Bigg Boss 14: This season has been quite surprising with each new twists and turns every single day. Much to viewers shock the latest captaincy task saw many unexpected pairs fighting with one another. For instance, Rubina Dilaik and her husband, Abhinav get into a heated argument among others. The new ‘box captaincy’ task, has definitely turned the house turned into a highly volatile battle zone. Former captains of the new season Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Kavita Kaushik will get a chance to win captaincy again.

As per the latest task, the contenders have to sit in a big box while other housemates are free to torture them. Eijaz couldn’t play by himself owing to his injured shoulder. As such, his friend, sometimes foe and at times, lover Pavitra Punia chooses to represent him. Both the actors’ relationship in the reality game show has left everyone baffled. Their friendship has surely seen many ups and downs. (read ugly)

In the latest promo, Eijaz and Pavitra will be at loggerheads with one other over Jaan Kumar Sanu this times. Their fight got really ugly as both were abusing each other and the heated argument gets really personal. Amidst the ugly blame game, Pavita called Eijaz a liar and further warns him not to play this kind of a game with her and try such tricks on someone else.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik gets into ugly war of words during the captaincy task

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Husband-wife, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilak get into a war of words during captaincy task

Eijaz who is seen quite agitated counter-attacked Pavitra saying that she is doing all this to create a good image of herself in front of Jaan and other housemates. Eijaz’s win in the captaincy task could have saved Jaan from nominations. But the former choose to quit citing Rahul Vaidya’s biased attitude during the task.