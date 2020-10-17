If sources are to be believed BB makers are bringing three more new contestants. As per reports, Naina Singh and Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the house as Wildcard entry.

It seems Bigg Boss 14 makers will not rest and are trying their hands at everything to make it the most controversial and watched reality show on television during the pandemic. If sources are to be believed BB makers are bringing three more new contestants. As per reports, Naina Singh and Pratik Sehajpal will be entering the house as Wildcard entry. The fights and spats haven’t stopped and with the arrival of new faces, it seems the controversies ar going to be endless.

MTV Love School season 3 fame Prateek Sehajpal was also earlier seen in MTV Roadies and MTV Ace of space and what makes his entry interesting is that he is the ex of one of Bigg Boss season 14 present freshers. Recently Pratik had spoken to media about his relationship with Pavitra Punia. Yes, you heard it right, Pavitra’s ex will be walking the main premise of the BB house soon.

The love school model had also mentioned about the ugly fights he had with his former girlfriend. The reason for the alleged breakup was Apvitra’s objections to him doing intimate, bold scenes. It is popularly believed old flames don’t go along way and in BB house one does not know what might be the outcome if two ex-lovers meet.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla gets into verbal spat with Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar preview: Seniors slams Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla over ‘chopping vegetables’

Many viewers are suspecting the wildcard entries mean the seniors would be leaving soon but in a game like Bigg Boss no one can guess anything right. Naina Singh is also making news of entering the house along with Pratik.