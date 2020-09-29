Winner of season 9 Prince Narula is the latest to be joining ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a mentor. The new season premiers on October 3 at 9 PM. (IST)

Winner of season 9 Prince Narula is the latest to be joining ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a mentor. The model and actor has become a household name with his appearances on popular yet controversial Indian reality shows and has emerged winners of both MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss to his credit. Prince is quite famous for his role as a mentor in MTV Roadies along with Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh and Nikhil. During his time as a Bigg Boss season 9 contestants, Prince has become a popular face on TV and his friendship and booming romance with actor Yuvika Chaudhary had been talked about a lot. Post the show, they both tied the knot and has a kid together.

According to the latest reports, the mentors Sidharth, Hina, Gauahar and Prince will be playing a special role and get special powers for the first 14 days in the house. The mentors are also going to decide which contestants will be allowed to enjoy special services of the Bigg Boss mall, spa theatres in the new house. To raise the excitement among the audiences, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been dropping new promos on their official accounts featuring ex-contestants and winners with #AbScenePaltega. Needless to say, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm can be seen all over the country for the highest TRP show.

The Hindi reality show is a huge hit and this season will be telecasted at 10:30 PM during weekdays and at 9 PM on weekends. Earlier Salman Khan introduced the audiences to Bigg Boss 14’s first contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu virtually.Few of television’s biggest names like Kavita Kaushik, Ejaz Khan, Karen Patel, Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, and Nikki Tamboli, are speculated to appear on this year’s season.

All eyes are now set on the show and its rumoured contestants as its grand premiere date inch closer. However, we never know who might come or not until the last moment. Till then, let’s keep our eyes grabbed and see what surprises keep unfolding and revealing.

