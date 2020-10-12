Bigg Boss 14 October 12 preview, Bigg Boss season 14 Elimination: The latest promo video of today's episode seems to have angered many viewers and some are feeling the show is taking a wrong and unfair turn. Viewers will watch this season's first eviction today and if rumours are to be believed, Sara Gurpal is the first evicted contestant.

The latest promo video of today’s episode seems to have angered many on the Internet and everyone is feeling the show is taking a wrong and unfair turn. The promo dropped by ColorsTV official handle shows a new task where earthen pots with face cut-outs of contestants are placed. Nikki Tamboli, the first confirmed contestant on the show has the power to break an earthen pot of any one of the contestants. Nikki can be heard saying that he should go home leaving co-contestants baffled and in shock.

Of course, it is Bigg Boss house, so to add more drama and twist, Bigg Boss voice could be heard in the background prompting a contestant to exit the show. Viewers reactions to the promos came flooding and many objected to the seniors enjoying the right to evict any contestant of their choice. It is quite evident the special powers enjoyed by the three mentors are not being liked by many on the outside. Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi voiced her opinion against the three. The actor took to Twitter criticizing Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan for their biased attitude in the Bigg Boss 14 immunity task.

The Toofani seniors true to their name are stirring up uproars and some much-needed controversy. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan shared their ‘honest opinions’ about the junior contestants which didn’t go down well with the freshers. Netizens have strongly opposed to Sara Gurpal getting eliminated with many calling for a boycott of this season if the Punjabi actor walks out.

