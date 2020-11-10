BB contestant Rahul Vaidya said to Kavita Kaushik that he will propose to a special person on November 11, also her birthday. Fans believe that this person is supposed to be Disha Parmar, his rumoured girlfriend whose birthday also falls on November 11.

Rahul Vaidya, a contestant of Bigg Boss 14, is expected to propose to someone, whose identity is yet to be divulged. Rahul revealed that he intends to propose to his love on the episode to be aired on November 11 as it will be her birthday.

Rahul Vaidya had been talking about his private life affairs with housemates Kavita Kaushik and Jasmin Bhasin. He said that he will propose to this mystery person on November 11, also her birthday. Fans believe that this person is supposed to be Disha Parmar, his rumoured girlfriend whose birthday also falls on November 11. Although, Rahul vehemently denied questions about his relationship with Disha.

Fans have been posting on social media about how Disha’s birthday was coincidentally occurring on November 11. Rahul had stated that he did not object to finding love while in Bigg Boss and he would readily approach any love interest. However, he wanted it to be real and not something to garner attention and support in the show as fans will eventually find out about it.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Preview: Farah Khan to expose Jaan Kumar Sanu; it’s sacrifice time for contestants

Omg what😭😍😭😭 he's planning to propose DISHA😭😭😭😍 ON HER BIRTHDAY

OMG😘💙🤧😭 Colors tv stop the fake nikki drama

Please invite DISHA PARMAR in BB14 #RahulVaidya #RahulRulingBB14 — Adina🇵🇰 (@Adina_Varun) November 9, 2020

#NikkiTamboli itne aasani se roti nhi hai🙄I feel usko Rahul se thoda soft corner hai..#RahulVaidya aaj live feed mein bola he is going to propose Disha Parmar. I like Rahul but if u love someone outside dnt give someone waisa signal it's nt right.#BiggBoss14 — Tina♠️ (@Zehenaseeb) November 9, 2020

Also read: Reunited in Bigg Boss 14, rumoured couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni plan their next vacation

Rahul Vaidya had said that while Disha is a good friend of his, they have never been in love. He added that even though he has plenty of female friends and shares photos with them as well, people do not think that something is going on between them because those friends are not well known. Disha, on the other hand, is quite famous and people link him to her as a result. The fact that they both worked together in a music video serves to give more credibility to these rumours.

A romance had earlier been brewing between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Poonia but that fell short of everyone’s expectations after Eijaz seemingly ditched Pavitra by saving Jasmin over her from the red zone.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar advocates green Diwali by gifting saplings