Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya did something quite unexpected by proposing to his girlfriend, television actress Disha Parmar in the episode that was aired on November 11. Now, the reaction of Rahul Vaidya’s mother has come out on the same.

Rahul’s mother seems to be glad about how things turned out, stating that while his actions were rather surprising, she highly approved of Disha as her daughter-in-law. She considered her an extremely sweet girl whom she was fond of. She also said that she or her son would reveal more on the matter once they gather and talk like a family, likely about future plans.

While the two have been friends for 2 years now, they kept their relationship quite lowkey and they would always deny any claims or questions directed at them about such matters. However, Rahul kneeled down and proposed to Disha through Bigg Boss’s November 11 episode, which also coincides with Disha’s birthday. Rahul’s mother has disclosed what she feels about her son in an interview by approving his choice.

Rahul wore a white t-shirt on which he wrote, ‘DISHA <3 HBD’ at the front and he wrote, ‘MARRY ME’ at its back. He then went on his knees and confessed his feelings for Disha, asking her to inform her reply to his proposal to the makers of the show. Rahul also sang a romantic song, joined by other housemates.

