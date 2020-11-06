Bigg Boss 14: In the previous episode, Karwa Chauth festival along with the whole country did take place inside BB house too. Real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen setting quite much-needed couple goals.

Bigg Boss 14: In the previous episode, Karwa Chauth festival along with the whole country did take place inside BB house too. Real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen setting quite much-needed couple goals. Shakti fame actor Rubina fasted for her husband Abhinav following all the rituals. Abhinav too supported her throughout even performing and winning a new task on behalf of her.

In a big surprise, Rubina was given all the things one needs to celebrate Karwa Chauth. It is a special occasion dedicated to married women and is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions. Married Hindu women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their spouse. While breaking her fast, Rubina promised Abhinav to stay with him throughout their lie. It made all the contestants go aww and Jasmin even blessed them.

Rubina married her longtime boyfriend and television actor, Abhinav Shukla in 2018. Inside the show, they both are each other’s biggest support system. Since the start of the new season, many contestants had their differences with Rubina but her husband stood rock solid in her support.

In such a high volatile BB house where every episode sees a new fight and disagreements between the contestants, this special Karwa Chauth celebration did bring much love and affection for the viewers and hearts of contestants too.