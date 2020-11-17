Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are going to compete for the captaincy task this week. Abhinav Shukla will be intervening between their fight which further aggravates the scene.

Bigg Boss 14: It is this time of the week where the contestants will fight amongst each other for the captaincy race. Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik are going to compete for the captaincy task. In the promo drooped by ColorsTV, the Indian Idol fame singer will be seen adamant for wanting to become the new captain this week. The Shakti actor Rubina Dilaik equally expresses her desperation of becoming the captain, and during the task.

Both of them will be locking horns and hence ugly war of words and heated debate will be taking place during the latest captaincy task. Rahul Vaidya will be seen lying near Rubina’s standing feet. While she taunts him, Rahul rebukes saying that ‘King is King, nothing changes.’

Rubina’s husband and fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla will be intervening between their fight which further aggravates the scene. Rahul loses him temper and slams Rubina questioning her where has she got this low-budget lawyer, who keeps opening his mouth everywhere.

In another incident, Kavita Kaushik will again lock horns with Eijaz Khan and shout at him to go away. She further commented that foul smell comes from him which would make Eijaz lose his cool.