Colors TV famed show ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actor Rubina Dilaik is confirmed to be a contestant in the new Bigg Boss 14. The new season is all set to air from October 3 on Colors TV this year. Some of television’s biggest names like Kavita Kaushik, Ejaz Khan, Karen Patel, Jasmine Bhasin, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, and Nikki Tamboli, to name a few are speculated to appear on this year’s season.

Actor Rubina Dilaik became a household name with the show Choti Bahu and in her previous stint, the actor has appeared on Bigg Boss several times as a guest especially during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Her best friend Srishty Rode had entered the 12th season of the reality game show. Dilaik who is one of the favourite television bahus earned a lot of praises for her debut role as Radhika Shastri in Zee TV’s Chotti Bahu and it will get interesting to see how her time as a participant of the controversial game show is going to turn out.

During the pandemic, the actor was seen spending time with her family back at her hometown, Shimla. Earlier host Salman Khan introduced Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu as the first contestant of the season. As per latest reports, last year’s winner Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting this season with Salman Khan.

All eyes are now set on the show and its rumoured contestants as its grand premiere date inch closer. To raise the excitement among the audiences, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been dropping new promos on their official accounts featuring ex-contestants and winners with #AbScenePaltega. Needless to say, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm can be seen all over the country for the highest TRP show. However, we never know who might come or not until the last moment. Till then, let’s keep our eyes grabbed and see what surprises keep unfolding and revealing.