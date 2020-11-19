Actor and Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan's driver and two staff members have tested positive for Coronavirus. Following Covid-19 guidelines and precautionary measures, Salman Khan has quarantined himself with his family.

The personal driver of Salman Khan and two other staff members have been tested positive for coronavirus. Salman Khan and his entire family have placed themselves in quarantine while the afflicted staff members have been moved to a hospital in Mumbai where they are being treated.

Since the actor and his family is to remain isolated now, the ceremony planned on the day of his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage anniversary on November 18 has been cancelled. Although, it might be possible for the celebration to be rescheduled at a later date.

Previously, Salman Khan, along with his family, had moved to their farmhouse in Panvel for some time. Whilst relaxing at the farmhouse, the family also took to farming and uploaded images and videos. Other than posting about farming, they also released several songs and videos on preventing coronavirus.

Salman has been hosting 14th Season of the Television show Bigg Boss and appearing on special weekend episodes dedicated to reviewing the contestants and offering advice, praise and criticism. It is now up to debate whether he will not appear at all in the show for the duration of his isolation, or keep hosting it from the place he is staying at.

