Bigg Boss 14: According to the reports, Salman Khan might shoot for the first promo of the reality show from his Panvel farmhouse.

Bigg Boss 14: From ugly fights, strategies to building up new bonds and relationships, the house of Bigg Boss is best known for its drama. The last season of Bigg Boss turned out to be a massive success. Whether it was love angle between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, teasing relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill and friendship bond between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, every contestant added to the popularity of the show. Earlier, there were reports that the makers will be making an announcement for its 14th season in June.

However, due to the pandemic, there is a lot of uncertainty but as per the latest reports, the makers are tentatively aiming to head the promotions of the show. According to recent reports, Salman Khan, the host of the reality show might shoot for the first promo from his Panvel farmhouse, where he is spending his quarantine with his family and friends.

If things turn out to become normal, the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 will take place in October. Keeping in mind the COVID situation, Salman Khan has also asked the makers to add social distancing as the main feature in the season. Further, there are also reports that makers will try best to match up with the fun element of the last season.

Reports suggest that Zaan Khan of Hamari Bahi Silk, Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain might appear in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss as contestants.

