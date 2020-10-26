Bigg Boss 14: In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Host Salman Khan introduced three wild card entries namely Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. A comment by Shardul on co-contestant Naina Singh clearly didn't go down well and was termed derogatory by former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.

Bigg Boss 14: In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Host Salman Khan introduced three wild card entries namely Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. In a highly volatile show like Bigg Boss, verbal spats are common but before entering the house RJ Shardul already made headlines. Shardul remarked that he was familiar with Naina Singh prior to the show while at the same time confessing he is a big-time fan of FIR star Kavita Kaushik. A comment by Shardul clearly didn’t go down well and was termed derogatory by former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala.

The Radio jockey seemed jolly and enthusiastic and told Salman Khan that he has worked with Naina Singh of Spiltsvilla fame. But surely he mentioning that by saying Naina sat on his lap did raise many eyebrows. Shefali in the latest voiced out her opinion and called Pandit’s jibe as vulgar, cheap, derogatory. Further, she added that he made a horrible first impression. Naina Singh too openly expressed her displeasure at his choice of words.

Correcting himself, Pandit added by ‘godi’ that he meant he was hosting seated in the commentary box and Naina was called up there. Naina clearly seemed baffled and very upset and made him retract his comment and rebuked saying that is not called sitting on anyone’s lap, its called co-hosting a show.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt pens down a thank you note on crossing 50 million followers mark on Instagram

Also Read: ‘The Last Show… Show must go on”: Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik announce film chronicling their friendship

It clearly showed Naina’s discomfort with his words and Shardul might just have to pay a heavy price inside the Bigg Boss house. The three wild cards have clearly excited viewers and fans with their personalities and outsider perspectives of this new season. It will only be interesting to observe what keeps unfolding with the newcomers entry.