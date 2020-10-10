If sources are to be believed the actor and former Bigg Boss 13 winner is charging makers a hefty sum for his 14-day stay. They are apparently spending a bomb for his stay to bring that extra dose of drama and excitement to this new house.

Television actor Siddhart Shukla has emerged as one of the most popular and favourite faces of the Indian entertainment industry. Beginning his career on popular TV shows to his grand appearance in Colors Bigg Boss 13 last year no doubt the actor’s popularity and demand have soared to a next level. Siddharth was the title winner of BB season 13 and his fans have increased multifold since then. The makers of Bigg Boss called the former winner to mentor new contestants this year. But if sources are to be believed the actor is charging them a hefty sum for his 14-day stay.

The winner of both Colors TV Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Shukla became a social media sensation and much sought after celebrity in the following recent months. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the actor is being paid Rs 12 crore to appear as a senior contestant along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The trio will be playing a special role and get special powers for the first 14 days in the house. The mentors are also going to decide which contestants will be allowed to enjoy special services of the Bigg Boss mall, spa, theatres and immunity in the new house.

Definitely, tables have turned for Siddhart Shukla with his new fame and stardom. The markers are apparently spending a bomb on their previous season crowned winner for his stay to bring that extra dose of drama and excitement to this new house. Mentor Sidharth Shukla has kept the buzz alive in the house with his special powers and new contestants are already set on their feet to woo Shukla or follow his instructions in order to win immunity and better chances of survival.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Eijaz Khan’s shocking past comes to light

Also Read: Ginny Weds Sunny Review: More of a snoozefest

In a previous episode, Sidharth being in a bike surrounded by several female contestants and entertaining him with a rain dance on the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani had already raised enough controversy and eyebrows calling for a boycott of this season on the Internet.