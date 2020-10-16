In the latest episode, Sidharth got emotional while recalling his childhood days. Sidharth confided in Hina and Gauahar sharing his fond memories with his late father.

In Bigg Boss 14 while the freshers are at loggerheads with each other it can be seen the three mentors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan have bonded too well. This season Sidharth Shulka is again creating a lot of buzzes but fans got to see the actor’s emotional side in the BB house. In the latest episode, Sidharth got emotional while recalling his childhood days. The three mentors camaraderie is too strongly felt. Sidharth confided in Hina and Gauahar sharing his fond memories switch his late father. The two seniors were seen hearing him too carefully.

The Balika Vadhu actor was recalling his father dropping him till his school bus and added opened up how he often used to miss the bus and hence both the father-so duo used to start running trying to catch the bus. Sidharth added how he admired his father’s look, fitness his running speed. Both Gauahar and Hina seemed smiling while Sidharth travelled down the memory lane.

The friendship between three is clearly visible on the screen and fans might have been delighted seeing their favourite former title winner getting so candid about his past and family. The actor was clearly devasted with his father’s early demise. He mentioned his father passed away he was still pursuing his modelling career. The actor even recalled his dad keeping his commercials inside his pockets.

The actor seemed too nostalgic and added how he feels people who can live with both their parents are the luckiest. His father passed away due to health complications related to the lungs. It feels the void left behind by his dad’s death cannot be filled in Sidhart’s heart anytime soon.

