The new season with its everyday unexpected twists and turns are already making a lot of buzzes. Much to the fans’ delight, the makers might reunite Bigg Boss 13 fame ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai in the new house. If sources are to be believed, in the coming week ex-contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai will be making a special guest appearance. While the former title winner, Sidharth Shukla is already staying in the new season as a mentor enjoying a lot of special powers and keeping the freshers on their feet.

If this wasn’t enough exciting news, the episode featuring the trio will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and Bharti Singh. Shehnaaz during a live chat with her fans dropped the bomb that she might be stepping into the new Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest. Viewers are waiting since then for the surprises to unfold. In the last season, Sidharth and Shehnaz had a massive fan following and many shipped the duo together as Sidnaaz.

Television actor Reshami Desai too had become one of the favourites contestants and during the lockdown, the Colors famed actor was seen too busy working on herself. Viewers have been restlessly waiting for the special arrival of the former contestants since the news broke. It will only be interesting to watch what new drama and fun it will bring to the already high volatile house.

The trio had made enough headlines last season with their romances, fights and of course fun. It will be definitely an entertainment riot which viewers should brace themselves for as the three might be reliving their old days in the new BB house.