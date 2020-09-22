Amid pandemic and uncertainties, the new Bigg Boss season 2020 is all set to air from October 3 on Colors this year. The Hindi reality show is a huge hit and garners massive audience every year. Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18 and Star India, Bigg Boss is the adapted Indian version of the Dutch-British show Big Brother.
As per latest reports, last year’s winner Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting this season with Salman Khan. All eyes are now set on the show and its rumoured contestants as its grand premiere date inch closer. To raise the excitement among the audiences, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been dropping new promos on their official accounts featuring ex-contestants and winners with #AbScenePaltega. Needless to say, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm can be seen all over the country for the highest TRP show.
Here’s the list of Big Boss 2020 14 contestants names that are speculated to enter the house this year:
Jis tarah @sidharth_shukla ne apne usoolon ke sath paar kiya #BiggBoss ka khel, usi tarah kaun dega game mein takkar iss baar? #BiggBoss2020, Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Sat raat 9 baje. #BB14 #AbScenePaltega@BeingSalmanKhan @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/BG1n7S0MYl
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 19, 2020
#BiggBoss2020 ka khel nahi hoga aasaan kyunki #AbScenePaltega!#BiggBoss, Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct Saturday raat 9 baje. #BB14 @BeingSalmanKhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/EeXRcLQg3H
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 19, 2020
Here’s the list of Big Boss 2020 14 contestants names who are speculated to enter the house this year:
1.Kavita KaushikView this post on Instagram
Tried to maintain social distance at a wedding, so took the stage alone🤪, desi girls don't need hair n make up, just some old school solah sringaar , love my saaree by @_vaikuntha_ it's all things grace , super cool clutch by @neeya_official and stunning neckpiece n earrings by @thevintageheirlooms
One of the biggest names this season is of the FIR star Kavita Kaushik, a known face in Hindi and Punjabi television and film industry. Kaushik is popularly loved for her on screen character of inspector Chandramukhi Chautala and might have agreed to be part of Salman Khan’s reality show.
2. Jasmine Bhasin
Popularly seen in Colors TV’s Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel since 2009 , TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has previously worked in Zee Tv’s show Tashan-e-Ishq and colors show Dil se Dil tak. Jasmin was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India edition, wherein she emerged as one of the finalists.
3. Neha Sharma
Actor-model Neha Sharma debuted in Mohit Suri’s Crook in 2009 and later garnered for her performance in movies like Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum among many others. It is said she has refused to appear on the show but we never know until the last moment.
4. Eijaz KhanView this post on Instagram
#Repost @iwmbuzz ・・・ Dapper #EijazKhan on the Red Carpet of #MTVIWMDigitalAwards . . Thank you @anusoru for clothing me. . . Felt good to be out and about after kaafi long time. . . . #actor #HeloIndia #PocketAcesHQ #MTVIndia #iwmbuzz #iwmbuzzhindi . . . . #eijazkhan #hoxy . . pls practice #safe #sex . hee hee .
Eijaz Khan has done several films and TV shows and was last seen in the super-hit hindi movie, Tanu weds Manu starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan.
5. Karen Patel
Indian television actor is widely known for his on screen character Raman Kumar Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Patel has earlier participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. It is said Karan has refused to appear this season.
6. Aly Goni
TV star Aly Goni has been seen many daily soaps and reality shows in the past like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Khaitron Ke Khiladi to name a few. Goni is said to have refused the offer to appear on the show.
7. Naina Singh
Winner of MTV Splitsvilla 10, Actor-model Naina Singh stars as Rhea Mehra in the show Kumkum Bhagya.
8.Jaan Kumar Sanu
Jaan Kumar Sanu debuted as a singer in 2016 doing a cover of his father’s song from the film Akele Hum Akele Tum. He is known for popular song Bum Bum Boley in Taare Zameen Par.
9. Sneha Ullal
Seen in Hindi movie Lucky: No Time for Love with bollywood megastar Salman Khan, Sneha Ullal is an Indian film actress who has appeared in many Tollywood and Bollywood films.
10. Neha Singh
Known as Geet Dhillon in Love U Zingagi, Neha Singh has also participated in MTV Splitvilla reality show.
11. Sara Gurpal
Sara is a Punjabi actress and features in the popular regional show ‘Heer Ranjha’.
12. Nikki Tamboli
South Indian actress Nikki Tambol is known for her performances in Telugu and Tamil films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam.
13.Ribbu Mehra
TV actor Mehra was part of the controversial web series XXX and is also known for shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya.
14. Nishant MalkaniView this post on Instagram
Life is about colours but let’s keep it Black and White 😉 Costume By: @killerjeansofficial Fashion Director: @retesh_retesh Photography By: @rishabdahiya Retesh's Styling Team: Headed By: @mahimaparasrampuria Assisted By: @samyashriti_ #blackandwhite #photooftheday #reteshfashiondirector #nishantmalkani
The Television actor has been loved for his on screen role in Guddan Tumse Na ho Paega.
Also Read: Kalki Koechlin defends ex-husband Anurag Kashyap after sexual assault allegations