Colors famed Uttaran actor wrote a savage 'love letter' to Bigg Boss as 'imaginary' rumours of her participation in the show kept coming up. The famed actress Tinaa Datta was seen making headlines along with some of television's biggest names who are speculated to appear on this year’s season.

Amid pandemic and uncertainties, the new Bigg Boss season 2020 is all set to air from October 3 on Colors TV this year. Uttaran famed actress Tinaa Dattaa was seen making headlines along with some of television’s biggest names like Kavita Kaushik, Ejaz Khan, Karen Patel and Jasmine Bhasin to name a few who are speculated to appear on this year’s season. But Tinaa Dattaa, however, didn’t give much chance to the rumours building up and in a rather shocking manner rubbished the news of her being a part of Salman Khan’s reality show.

Dattaa who became a household name as Ichha in Colors famed TV show, Uttaran wrote the ‘love letter’ to Bigg Boss as ‘imaginary’ rumours of her participation in the show kept coming up. To shut up all rumour theories, Tinaa posted a savage ‘love letter’ to Bigg Boss explaining how everyone has been constantly trying to reach her and her phone is off the hook ever since alleged news of her likely being in the show surfaced.

‘Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did, my gosh! Ever since the rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged, my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity,’ read Tinaa’s letter on her personal Instagram handle. Datta captioned her post saying, “My Love Letter To My Favourite Bigg Boss! Ssssh….Romance Kharab Mat Karna ♥️”

However, Tinaa Dattaa signed off expressing her love for the show as an audience member but not as a contestant. Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18 and Star India, Bigg Boss is the adapted Indian version of the Dutch-British show Big Brother. As per latest reports, last year’s winner Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting this season with Salman Khan. All eyes are now set on the show and its rumoured contestants as its grand premiere date inch closer.

To raise the excitement among the audiences, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been dropping new promos on their official accounts featuring ex-contestants and winners with #AbScenePaltega. Needless to say, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm can be seen all over the country for the highest TRP show. However, we never know who might come or not until the last moment. Till then, let’s keep our eyes grabbed and see what surprises keep unfolding and revealing.

