This season Bigg Boss 14 had its first eviction on Monday and cleary the uproar over contestant Sara Gurpal walking out of the show hasn’t gone down well with many. Former contestants of the reality show, as well as fans and viewers, took over Twitter to express their anger and dissatisfaction with the show’s changed new rules involving mentors. The Punjabi actor and singer was asked to leave the house after the seniors had the special power to choose this week’s eviction. Many Netizens flooded the Internet with #BringbackSara calling it unfair and wrong.

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant VJ Andy in the latest called the eviction a wrong decision and even questioned the two seniors, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan for their sense of judgement. Andy wrote how he knows both of them being such strong women and hence shouldn’t have been agreeing to Siddhart Shukla’s decision of evicting Sara. But it is Bigg Boss and every controversy and twist seems to be never-ending. (read endless) Sara Gurpal has a huge fan following in regional Punjabi industry and few of the viewers have been speculated her marriage controversy had cut her short stay in the BB house.

Sara was recently seen making headlines when a person named Tushar Kumar claimed them tying the knot and that the Punjabi actor is lying about her marriage in the house as well as in public. Post the show’s premiere the man even publicised their wedding photo and a marriage certificate claiming her real name is Rachna Devi and they both married in 2014. Many think the makers of the show decided to pull her out after such controversy surfaced.

I guess #SaraGurpal eviction was pre planned based on her marriage controversy. So In WKV salman ignored Sara. Yesterday, #SidharthShukla came from somewhere else, may be Confession room & Put her name.

Gauhar & #HinaKhan agreed😳 It wasn't seniors fault!#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — 🅒🅐 🅡🅐🅚🅔🅢🅗 🇮🇳❤️ (@albelaindian) October 13, 2020

There has been a lot of outrage and news making the rounds but the makers seem to keep the viewers on their feet guessing what and how and who’s responsible for the first-ever eviction of this season. Supporters of the singer don’t seem to leave this topic and controversial eviction of Sara for a while. It will be interesting to see how things unreveal from here.