In the latest, contestant Eijaz Khan is earning a lot of good praises and support from viewers and fans. Kavita Kaushik had ranted on Eijaz Khan for irritating and acting differently with her after becoming the new captain of the house. Rubina's comment on Eijaz's mental health didn't seem too pleasant to many viewers.

Bigg Boss 14: In the controversial reality show some contestants makes more news for all the wrong as well as good reasons. In the latest, contestant Eijaz Khan is earning a lot of good praises and support from viewers and fans. Kavita Kaushik had ranted on Eijaz Khan for irritating and acting differently with her after becoming the new captain of the house. The FIR star went to the extend of saying they both were never good friends and had hardly spent time outside the house as friends usually do.

Kavita was seen screaming out loud at him while on the contrary, Eijaz handled the situation very cool and maturely. Eijaz was even seen apologizing to Kavita and telling her it was his misunderstanding that he considered her a friend with whom he had shared his insecurities and low phase of life. Clearly, it is evident in a Bigg Boss house no one really knows which friend becomes foe.

But Netizens seem to really happy with Eijaz’s cool temperament and even actors from the industry picked their sides. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta came out in support of him and called Kavita absolutely rude. While Kamya Punjabi picked her friend Kavita’s side. The FIR star drew a lot of flaks from all corners for her behaviour towards Eijaz.

Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period ! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz . She forgot her own behaviour with Shardul, Pavitra , Rubina when she was the captain. Those overreactions.. Respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful infront of that verbal diarrhoea #BB14 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) October 29, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik slammed for lying about her and Eijaz Khan’s friendship, netizens dig old photos

He became Captain because of his Loyalties to his friends#EijazKhan didn't beg Captaincy He Earn's it!!https://t.co/rbFCs8setj — TIMES OF BIGGBOSS (@TimesofBiggBoss) October 29, 2020

#EijazKhan was absolutely Right with every single thing today.@manupunjabim3 sir explaining it in the below video.

Congratulation #EijazKhan for being the captain of the house. Can't wait for tomorrow episode 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tus68LRvLF — EijazKhanFc (@EijazKhanFC) October 27, 2020

While during fight Rubina’s comment on Eijaz’s mental health didn’t seem too pleasant to many viewers. Rubina was seen telling the house that the actor has mental health issues and wasn’t stable. Many fans slammed her for trivialising mental health issues and stigmatising it further.

Also Read: Ananya Panday turns 22: Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Suhana Khan and others extend wishes