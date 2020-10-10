This season's first Weekend ka Vaar episode will air tonight at 9 pm. Salman Khan clearly shows he is happy with neither of the seniors nor juniors and lectures them on a few issues. Eijaz Khan’s revelations leave many co-contestants in complete shock.

With the changed house rules and introduction of ‘seniors’ and ‘juniors’ contestants, Bigg Boss 14 is running high on fights, emotions, spats. But of course, any true Bigg Boss fan will recall how many Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Host Salman Khan are awaited for. This season’s first episode will air tonight at 9 pm. The Bollywood actor school the participants in the house usually and also he becomes the medium to let them know how they are coming out on televisions and to the public. This season it seems all of them will get a lot to hear from the host. (read scolding) In this first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan tells every contestant strictly to converse in Hindi and follow the rules.

Salman Khan clearly shows he is happy with neither of the seniors nor juniors and lectures them on a few issues. Salman tells Abhinav Shukla to let his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik be on her own and fight her way inside the house. The host further questions the television star whether she is properly aware of the show format and what challenges and tasks she has to undergo for survival. The Chotti Bahu famed actor seems mentally exhausted from living outside the main house premise since the first day.

Salman Khan even picks up actor Eijaz Khan’s conversation with Sidharth Shukla. Eijaz has confessed about him feeling uncomfortable around the opposite sex and tells about his life’s lowest point. Many fans are assuming the actor is pointing towards the sexual harassment allegations against him a years ago. Salman Khan questions Eijaz why he is being so aloof and indifferent in the show and talks to him about his concerns.

The confrontation takes a change of course and Eijaz Khan’s revelations leave many co-contestants in complete shock. It seems host Salman has a few more things to deal with senior Siddhart Shukla and questions, everyone, why are they giving away their immunity so confidently. This weekend the drama mantra in BB house definitely going to soar higher.