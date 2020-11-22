Bigg Boss 14: Tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar will see 'special guest' Ekta Kapoor schooling and putting the contestants to the task. In the latest promo dropped by the makers, Nikki and Rubina are seen answering some difficult questions.

Bigg Boss 14: Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar will see ‘special guest’ Ekta Kapoor schooling and putting the contestants to the task. The Television’s famed director-producer will be deciding which contestant deserves the ‘immunity stone.’ Viewers and fans will get to see Kapoor unleashing her wrath on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Both the actors are going to be asked difficult questions.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers, Nikki and Rubina are seen answering some difficult questions. Ekta Kapoor alleges that Nikki leave her topics mid-way. But Nikki rebuttals the accusation and said that she has been friends with some people in the house. Further, Nikki will reveal that Aly Goni is ‘fake’ who is trying to manipulate her to back him in the game for his benefit.

Rubina will also on Ekta Kapoor’s radar where the director alleges that the Shakti actor tries to match her opinions with husband Abhinav Shukla. Rubina will be seen getting emotional as she tries explaining her tricky situations inside the house. She further added that Rubina does not want to disrespect him during the show.

In the previous episode, host Salman Khan slammed Abhinav Shukla over his behaviour in the recent captaincy task. Khan asked him why does he remain safe while Rubina gets noticed by all. The host further questioned him how Abhinav manages to escape every time but his wife Rubina faces the nomination wrath.