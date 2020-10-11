The Toofani seniors will stir up another uproar and some much-needed controversy when Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan will be sharing their 'honest opinions' about the junior contestants during this Weekend ka Vaar episode.

If the first Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar episode with Host Salman Khan wasn’t too much drama already, brace yourself for today’s episode. Salman Khan schooled most of the contestants about a few issues and where they are going wrong in the game. Today, the host seems all pumped up to ensure more fun, entertainment and drama mantra running high inside the house. Also, it will be a dreadful eviction day. The mentors who are already playing too many important roles will give the inmates a hard to digest reality check.

The Toofani seniors true to their name will stir up another uproar and some much-needed controversy. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan will be sharing their ‘honest opinions’ about the junior contestants during this Weekend ka Vaar episode. According to a promo, host Salman Khan asks the three of them to give their views on the freshers.

In the promo, a board can be seen where the ‘seniors’ are asked to define or describe the ‘juniors’ personality by putting their names next to the statement that best suits the participants. A lot of things will change in the BB house post the revelations by the seniors who are already caught up in much stir with the newbies. It will clearly show who all has got the upper hand in the game and better chances of survival.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi supports Rubina Dalaik, calls out seniors’ biasedness

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Eijaz Khan hints at his past relationship with Nidhi Kashyap

Rubina Dilaik comes out as the target and the least favourite of the trio as they feel the television bahu is yet to show her real personality. Hina calls the actor over calculative, Sidharth Shulka feels she is too critical while Gauahar thinks Rubina still does not know to convey her points clearly in the house.