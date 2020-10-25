Bigg Boss 14: In tonight's Weekend ka Vaar episode Nora Fatehi is all set to raise the temperature in Bigg Boss 14 house. In the latest promo dropped by Colors official handle, Nora is seen in the house looking dead gorgeous in a fiery yellow gown. The dancing sensation would be entering the house with famed singer Guru Randhawa to promote their latest track 'Naach Meri Rani'.

Bigg Boss 14: In tonight’s Weekend ka Vaar episode Nora Fatehi is all set to raise the temperature in Bigg Boss 14 house. The dancing sensation would be entering the house with famed singer Guru Randhawa to promote their latest track ‘Naach Meri Rani’ amid Dussehra celebrations. The actor who rose to intense fame with her hit song ‘Garmi’ featuring actor Varun Dhawan will make the male contestants do her popular hook step.

In the latest promo dropped by Colors official handle, Nora is seen in the house looking dead gorgeous in a fiery yellow gown. Everyone has a good laugh as she introduces funny tasks for the male contestants. But the entire house, as well as Host Salman Khan, burst into laughter when they attempt her trademark hook step, which requires the dancer to lie facing the ground and perform hip moves while sliding on the floor.

The promo looks very hilarious as the female contestants and everyone has a good laugh. This seems like a good bonding time and amusement for all the housemates as well after all the non-stop spats, ugly fights and exhausting tasks and game politics.

In tonight’s Weekend ka Vaar episode a lot of excitement is going to happen because wildcard contestants are speculated to be entering the new house. It will be only interesting to watch what new surprises and twists keep revealing in the new house.