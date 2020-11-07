Bigg Boss 14: In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode viewers will get to see potential pairs compete with each other to prove who is the best. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu and even Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are trying to prove who is the better couple.

Bigg Boss 14: In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode viewers will get to see potential pairs compete with each other to prove who is the best. In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV Promos, couples Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu and even Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are trying to prove who is the better couple.

Host Salman Khan would be seen saying there is never a right moment for celebration and as such everyone should celebrate their journey so far. Much to fans delight rumoured couple Jasmin and Aly will be dancing on Hindi film song. While Abhinav and Rubina will share a kiss onscreen. It will be a fun-filled episode as Indian Idol fame Rahul Vaidya will try his steps on SRK’s superhit song, I Am The Best from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

The excitement will be gripping as guests enter the house namely choreographer turned director Remo D Souza along with famous dancers Salman Yusuf, Punit Pathak and Shaki Mohan. Host Salman will also be seen flexing his dancing bones along with the guests.

Eijaz and Pavitra whose friendship has seen many ups and downs during the show also dance along with the other couples in the face-off. Jaan Kumar Sanu will also be seen matching his steps with his alleged crush, Nikki Tamboli.