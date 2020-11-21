Bigg Boss 14: In the latest promo, host Salman Khan will be seen slamming Abhinav Shukla over his behaviour in the recent captaincy task. Salman will be addressing the husband and wife pair.

Bigg Boss 14: In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV handle, host Salman Khan will be seen slamming Abhinav Shukla over his behaviour in the recent captaincy task. Salman will be addressing the husband and wife pair. The new ‘box captaincy’ task, has definitely turned the house turned into a highly volatile battle zone. The ‘Dabbang’ actor will be charing Abhinav with serious accusations.

Khan will be asking him why does he remain safe while Rubina gets noticed by all. The host will further question him how Abhinav manages to escape every time but his wife Rubina faces the nomination wrath. But Abhinav seems to disagree with the accusation and replies back to Salman. Towards the end, the ‘Shakti’ fame actor Rubina could be seen getting emotional.

In tonight’s WKV episode, audience and housemates will also see the entry of famed producer Ekta Kapoor as its celebrity guest. She will be interacting with Salman Khan over her directorial ventures. This season has been quite surprising with each new twists and turns every single day. Much to viewers shock the latest captaincy task saw many unexpected pairs fighting with one another. For instance, Rubina Dilaik and her husband, Abhinav got into a heated argument among others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia slams Eijaz Khan warning him not to play dirty tricks on her

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar ki Jodi No.1 khadi hai ek difficult spot par. @BeingSalmanKhan ne kaha @ashukla09 dikha rahe hain @RubiDilaik ko weak!

Kya karenge Abhinav aage? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/daCL9zxnsO — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 21, 2020

Also Read: NCB summons Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, raids her house in Mumbai

In the previous episode, viewers saw Abhinav questioning Rubina for telling everything to Jasmin, He further added that the game was not just about saying the right thing but was also about making the right decision at the right time.