Weekend Ka Vaar preview: It's almost the second week of Bigg Boss 14 and time for another Weekend ka Vaar with Host Salman Khan. Now another fuss can be seen where fresher Rubina Dilaik starts arguing with the mentors over chopping vegetables.

It’s almost the second week of Bigg Boss 14 and time for another Weekend ka Vaar with Host Salman Khan. The fights, spats and arguments haven’t stopped in this new house. Now another fuss can be seen where fresher Rubina Dilaik starts arguing with the three mentors over vegetables. It’s Bigg Boss house so any controversy isn’t small one and clearly, the Shakti actor isn’t in the good books of the seniors. If viewers have to remember their on and off spats and disagreements since the beginning it’s gonna be a long list.

In a new promo video for Saturday’s episode, contestant Rubina Dilaik and senior Sidharth Shukla are seen engaging in a heated argument over cooking duties. Abhinav Shukla and senior Gauhahr Khan are also seen taking sides in the arguments. The couple duo Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be denying cooking and chopping duties for the entire house saying it is too unreasonable and impossible to cook for 13 people. This leads to a very high decibel argument where almost everyone seems angry with both.

Siddhart schools Rubina that it is her duty and she must oblige to do it but the actor seems too steadfast to give up easily. Senior Gauahar too jumps in points out that in the past other co-contestants have done their kitchen duties as well and they shouldn’t run away from their responsibility in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin refuses to speak to Nikki Tamboli, says, ‘We can’t be friends’

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla gets into verbal spat with Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan

Rubina can be seen at loggerheads again with the seniors as she clearly declares that she will not cook any meals. Her denial clearly irritates most of the participants as well. Gauhar Khan clarifies cooking and chopping go hand in hand and not to be seen as separate duties. It will only be interesting to watch in today’s latest episode who bows down.