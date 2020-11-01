Former Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is to enter as 'special guest' in tonight's Weekend ka Vaar episode. The Punjabi actor was definitely one of the favourites and most loved in last season. Her cute bantering with Host Salman is unmissable.

Bigg Boss 14: Former Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is to enter as ‘special guest’ in tonight’s Weekend ka Vaar episode. The Punjabi actor was definitely one of the favourites and most loved in last season. Many of the viewers were actually rooting for her win. But surely her entering as a guest will leave much of the fans and housemates excited.

In the latest promo dropped by Colors TV official handle, Shehnaaz Gill is seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her cute bantering with Host Salman is unmissable. Salman Khan had named her ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ last season and Shehnaz will be confessing her love for the Bollywood star which leaves him blushing.

Shehnaaz rose to fame for her cuteness, bubbly personality, and fun-loving nature and fans are already on their feet to see her comeback. The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi star will be hugging the housemates and meeting them and similarly, they too seem happy seeing her enter the house. If sources are to be believed, Shehnaz and Siddhart Shukla are speculated to be dating. The duo was last season’s favourite and was often referred to as ‘SidNaz’.

Love is in the air in #BiggBoss14 house! @ishehnaaz_gill ke diye alone time mein aur paas aa rahe hain @KhanEijaz aur #PavitraPunia.

Dekhiye inki sweet chemistry aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/SdDJ1Qp4kq — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 1, 2020

Many are saying that the actress-singer has come to the show to promote her upcoming song with Arjun Kanungo ‘Wada Hai.’ In tonight’s episode Shehnaz cute and happy entry is surely going to bring much smiles and love in the highly volatile BB house.