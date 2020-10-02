Big boss has changed in more ways than one in the new season.Given the covid-19 pandemic, designer Omung Kumar has added some interesting additions to the house, making it look more beautiful than ever.

Colors TV is all set to get back with the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss beginning 3 October. Nonetheless, owing to the spread of COVID-19, the channel is taking some exceptional measure for the safety of the contestants. The show will have a blend of famous people and commoners in the new period of Bigg Boss. When the contenders sign the agreement, they will be in quarantine for some time before they go into the house.Bigg Boss 14, facilitated by Bollywood hotshot Salman Khan, will be unique in relation to any other season. The pandemic has driven the creators to present new sections in the house including a cafe, spa, theater and a shopping center. This time around the house is much more energetic and prettier.

“Two and a part months again after I and Vanita Omung Kumar, Manufacturing Clothier began visualising the design of the home, we ideated at the theme of the display and we agreed on protecting it futuristic as all of us have been taking a look at shifting forward from the present situation. We additionally made positive to make to be had all of the issues that folks neglected all through lockdown for our contestants. Therefore, there’s a mall, a film theatre, and a spa.”,said Filmmaker-designer Omung Kumar, the designer of the house in a press commentary.

“The futuristic theme also lends us a chance to enhance a lot of design qualities in the house. There is a mix of funky bright colors and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. We have several elements like giant metallic dogs guarding the house. The automatic entrance is in the shape of an eye”, he added.Supposedly, the concept of the show is designed to give the contestants an experience of the world pre-corona. When a contestant wins the task they will be able to make the most of the in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.

Right here’s a sneak peek into the new dazzling Bigg Boss 14 house:

