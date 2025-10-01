LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, 'Stop Faking Your Richness!' Sparks Tense House Drama

Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, ‘Stop Faking Your Richness!’ Sparks Tense House Drama

Bigg Boss 19 sparks drama as Rakhi Sawant publicly warns Tanya Mittal, questioning her wealth and authenticity. The stern remark, “Don’t fake your richness,” fuels audience debates, challenges Tanya’s house image, and adds external pressure on her carefully crafted persona.

Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Calls Out Tanya Mittal ‘Don’t Fake Your Richness!’ (Pc: Instagram)
Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Calls Out Tanya Mittal ‘Don’t Fake Your Richness!’ (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 13:10:52 IST

Bigg Boss 19: Rakhi Sawant Warns Tanya Mittal, 'Stop Faking Your Richness!' Sparks Tense House Drama

The cauldron of controversy that is Bigg Boss 19 bubbled over once again, not just inside the house but all the way from a legendary ex-contestant-Rakhi Sawant, self-styled ‘queen of drama,’ who blasted a public message on current housemate Tanya Mittal, directly questioning her self-proclaiming title of being affluent and of being a Waki being.

The showman called a media conference soon after she returned from Dubai, where she claims to have received a Golden Visa and even joked about “buying the Burj Khalifa” and irrefutably incoherent with Tanya’s inside narrative on the reality show. 

It was during this dramatic call-out that Sawant issued a stern on-camera warning: “Don’t fake your richness, Tanya.” That verbal missile has thrust Tanya Mittal into the spotlight yet again, intensifying questions regarding the bona fide nature of her image, which has already been widely discussed by viewers and co-contestants. 

Authenticity Under Fire: The ‘Real’ Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal has managed to step into the Bigg Boss house, presenting an image of self-made success and spirituality, often contrasting her lifestyle with that of others. But this carefully constructed image began to crack long before Sawant’s statements.

The other contestants had already called her out on her claims, pointing to how quickly she had transitioned from her online persona, one that was more revealing and associated with lip sync dance reels, to traditional looks in a saree inside the house. Rakhi Sawant’s interference, in turn, puts significant external pressure, which quite directly extends the public skepticism back to her on a feel-to-feel basis. 

The search results suggest that there has been a lot of talk about Tanya’s social media content and how she appears to those simply based on a presumed ‘double-faced’ nature, with users insinuating that perhaps the Bigg Boss team brought her in there deliberately to expose this alleged façade of hers. This creates whole cinematic pressure on Tanya wherein she has to defend her character before an audience that knows her less while the celebrity-driven external critics take potshots at her character on the outside.

Sawant’s Signature Scrutiny and the Impact on House Dynamics

She is famous for her unscripted, dramatic comments that are almost true amidst the balderdash. “Don’t fake your richness” is her classical Rakhi Sawant moment, which utilizes her massively overstated but still real persona to dumb down what she deems an inauthentic act by a new contestant. Such a strong statement, especially from an expert at Bigg Boss, would echo inside the house. 

It will give the housemates a solid external issue with which to challenge Tanya and further feeds into the ever-growing suspicion as yet. Tanya will have to answer in front of the audience, which might undermine her private, pre-texted on-screen image, or else be just one of the most debatable and stripped contestants of this season.

The defining moment in her game will come when she knows of Sawant’s comments, which will likely happen, and will send her in such a stellar scale.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Alleges Cheating, Reveals Short Temper And Shocking Secrets About Actor

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 1:10 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bigg Boss 19Tanya Mittal

QUICK LINKS