Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Sparks Drama Claiming She’s Prettier Than Aishwarya Rai, Adds, ‘I Am A 12th Pass’

The Bigg Boss 19 participant Tanya Mittal has made a media splash by simply stating that she is prettier than the world beauty Aishwarya Rai. The quickly virialized comments were included in a throwback video of a 2022 Josh Talks interview. The clip also shows how the social media influencer and businesswoman narrated a sequence of weird childhood dreams, such as how she inherited the Ambani empire and was crowned by Sushmita Sen.

She proceeds to say nonchalantly, and I was prettier than Aishwarya Rai. The bold statement has sparked a heated discussion on the internet with users on both sides of the debate being more than pleased that she could be so sure of herself to say so but also wondering whether she is really in touch with reality or not.

Tanya Mittal ’12th Pass’ Confession

In addition to the beauty analogy, another aspect of Tanya Mittal that was brought to light through the interview is her strange education path. She was open about it and she is only a 12th pass, and she openly tells anyone who inquires.

This quote is in contrast to the conventional societal views of success, especially in a society where formal degrees tend to be prioritized. The fact that Mittal is a self-made woman who has gone against the system to realise her dreams is supported by a story that has seen her become the Miss Asia crown winner in India after a 12-year gap.

Controversial Persona

The time spent in the Bigg Boss house has been characterized by a line of controversial things said and done by Tanya Mittal. She has provided continuous entertainment, whether it was her brazen boasts about her luxurious living, such as a house that she claims is nicer than a 7-star hotel, or her on-air arguments with other competitors.

This re-emergence of her Aishwarya Rai remark is another dimension of her already contentious personal image. You love her or hate her you cannot disagree that Tanya Mittal has mastered the art of remaining in the limelight and has emerged as one of the hottest contestants this season.

