Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's 5 Most Controversial And Unapologetic Statements That Got The Other Contestants Making Faces

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has become the season’s most talked-about star with her outrageous statements, from demanding to be called ‘ma’am’ to boasting about 150 bodyguards and 800 sarees. Her remarks spark constant debates, keeping her firmly in the spotlight.

Tanya Mittal (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Tanya Mittal (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 10:23:39 IST

As Bigg Boss 19 unfolds, Tanya Mittal has become impossible to ignore, thanks to her unapologetic attitude and a knack for bold declarations.

Whether you find her entertaining or infuriating, one thing’s clear: she’s got everyone talking. Let’s break down the five statements from Tanya that have kept the spotlight firmly on her.

Tanya Mittal wants to be called ‘Ma’am’  

Right from the start, Tanya insisted on being addressed as ‘ma’am’ by everyone, no exceptions. She even mentioned her brother calls her ‘boss’ at home.

Unsurprisingly, this demand for respect didn’t sit well with either the housemates or the internet, instantly making her one of the most polarising contestants this season.

Tanya Mittal claims she packed 800 sarees for BB 19

Tanya told everyone she brought more than 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house and explained she wears them because she’s “not that open,” even joking that she wears sarees literally everywhere, including the bathroom. Viewers, quick to dig up old videos, questioned the truth behind her words, turning her wardrobe into yet another talking point.

Tanya Mittal boasts about 150 bodyguards and heroic rescues  

Tanya didn’t shy away from talking up her own security detail, claiming she’s always surrounded by over 150 bodyguards. She also told a story about her team rescuing around 100 people, including police officers, during the Kumbh Mela. Whether people believed her or not, these claims kept her name trending and the house buzzing.

Tanya Mittal calls her home ‘heaven on earth’  

In one memorable conversation, Tanya described her home as nothing less than “heaven on earth,” adding that even five-star and seven-star hotels look cheap by comparison. She went on to say there’s a whole 2,500-square-foot floor in her house just for her clothes.

The statement stunned both housemates and viewers, fueling speculation about her life outside the show.

Tanya Mittal refuses to wash utensils used for non-veg food  

When it came to household chores, Tanya drew a clear line: she would not, under any circumstances, wash utensils that had touched non-vegetarian food. She’d only clean vegetarian ones. This stance led to heated arguments and only added to her reputation for stirring up drama.

