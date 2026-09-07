Bigg Boss 20: 5 Formidable Contestants Who Could Dominate The House — Who Are The Stars Who Entered With Warnings For Their Fellow Contestants?

The 20th season of Bigg Boss has finally begun, and Salman Khan’s new batch of contestants is already showing signs of very different personalities and strategies. The season features 16 contestants from television, films, music, gaming, social media and sports. While it is too early to predict who will actually make it to the finale, a few names have entered the house with considerably more ammunition than the others. Interestingly, some contestants even received warnings from people outside the house before beginning their Bigg Boss journey.

Here are five contestants who could potentially become major forces in the house.

1. Mary Kom: The contestant who came with a literal knockout warning

If there is one contestant nobody should underestimate, it is Mary Kom. The six-time world boxing champion and Olympic bronze medallist has entered Bigg Boss 20 with an extraordinary sporting legacy. But even before she stepped inside the house, she received a playful warning from Priyanka Chopra, who portrayed her in the 2014 biopic Mary Kom.

Priyanka told the other contestants, “Inka knockout na bohot bhaari padta hai,” while encouraging Mary to remain herself and enjoy the experience. Mary has also spoken about bringing discipline into the house, a quality that could make her particularly formidable when tensions begin to rise.

2. ScoutOP: The gamer who was told to control his anger

Popular esports personality Tanmay Singh, better known as ScoutOP, enters the house with a massive online following and years of competitive gaming experience. But his fellow digital creators Abhishek Malhan, CarryMinati and Elvish Yadav had some advice for him before he entered: control his tongue and his anger.

Scout has already revealed that he earns around ₹30 lakh a month and has more than 4.4 million followers, underlining the enormous digital fan base he brings into the show. The question is whether that competitive temperament will work in his favour, or create conflicts.

3. Gullu: Salman Khan already called him ‘winner material’

Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, may be one of the biggest threats when it comes to the actual reality-show game. Why? He already knows how to win one. Gullu has won Roadies Double Cross, Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa and Maa Hai Na. During his Bigg Boss 20 introduction, Salman Khan himself called him “winner material.”

Unlike contestants experiencing reality television for the first time, Gullu understands competition, alliances and the pressure of being constantly watched.

4. Kanika Mann: She entered with power from Day 1

Television actress Kanika Mann did not exactly enter the house quietly. She became the first contestant of the season and was given a special ‘Vardaan’ that allowed her to influence the fate of other contestants, earning her the title of ‘Puppet Master’.

That early advantage could prove important. In Bigg Boss, the first few days often determine who takes control of the house , and Kanika has already demonstrated that she is willing to play.

5. Mahhi Vij: Her commanding personality is already creating friction

Another contestant who could become a major personality inside the house is Mahhi Vij. She had been approached for Bigg Boss several times before finally agreeing to participate this season. But her opening hours in the house have already attracted attention.

According to the premiere coverage, Mahhi’s authoritative approach quickly left some housemates, including Love Gill, Aman Gandhi and Arishfa Khan, feeling that something was off. If that personality continues, Mahhi could become one of the season’s natural leaders, or one of its biggest sources of conflict.

Who could actually dominate Bigg Boss 20?

The answer will depend on how these contestants adapt once the initial excitement fades. Mary Kom has discipline and an extraordinary competitive legacy, ScoutOP has a huge digital army, Gullu has proven reality-show experience, Kanika has already tasted power and Mahhi appears unafraid of taking charge.

And that combination could make these five some of the most closely watched contestants of Bigg Boss 20.