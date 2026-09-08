Bigg Boss 20 Clash: ‘Main Dhongi Hoon, Aur Tu Toh…’ Aamrapali Dubey Lashes Out At 22-Year-Old Arishfa Khan

Bigg Boss 20 has barely begun, but tempers are already rising inside the house. Aamrapali Dubey and 22-year-old Arishfa Khan are set for a heated confrontation after an argument over the latter being repeatedly referred to as a “kid” takes an ugly turn. A new promo shows Arishfa standing her ground against several housemates before things escalate with Aamrapali. From accusations of hypocrisy to personal taunts, the exchange quickly becomes one of the season’s first major clashes.

Why Did Aamrapali Dubey And Arishfa Khan Fight?

The tension appears to have started after Arishfa objected to being called a “bacchi” or little girl inside the house. Arishfa makes it clear that she does not appreciate being dismissed because of her age, telling the housemates that while they may consider her a child, she believes she has a sharper mind than them.

Aamrapali then takes a dig at the social-media star, joking about her trying to create reels.

“Reel kat rahi hai, reel kat rahi hai… band karo,” she taunts.

Arishfa immediately hits back, saying that she does not need anyone to make reels for her.

Arishfa Calls Housemates ‘Dhongi’

The argument becomes more heated when Arishfa labels the others “dhongi”, or hypocrites. Her remark does not go down well.

Mahhi Vij jumps into the conversation and questions exactly who Arishfa is referring to. As voices rise, Aamrapali too loses her cool and hits back at the 22-year-old influencer. The Bhojpuri star also taunts Arishfa over being called a child, telling her, “Bacche, awaaz nahi nikal rahi… garam paani pee ke aa.”

Arishfa, meanwhile, accuses the contestants of being disrespectful towards her. The promo suggests that what began as a disagreement over age soon turns into a much larger confrontation involving several housemates.

The ‘Bacchi’ Remark Had Already Angered Arishfa Khan

Arishfa’s frustration did not begin with Aamrapali. In an earlier interaction, Qazi Touqeer reportedly referred to her as a “little girl”, which immediately irritated the social-media creator.

Arishfa strongly objected and asked the contestants to stop treating her like a child simply because she is younger than several people inside the house. At 22, Arishfa is among the younger contestants on Bigg Boss 20, but she appears determined not to allow her age to become a reason for other housemates to dismiss her opinions.

Aamrapali Dubey Vs Arishfa Khan Could Become Bigg Boss 20’s First Major Rivalry

What makes the exchange interesting is that neither contestant appears willing to back down. Aamrapali entered Bigg Boss 20 promising audiences a different side of herself from the familiar “desi bahu” image associated with many of her Bhojpuri roles. Arishfa, on the other hand, appears keen to establish that despite being one of the youngest contestants, she is capable of playing the game on equal terms.

With Mahhi Vij also getting involved, the argument could potentially shape some of the earliest equations inside the house. And if the latest promo is anything to go by, Bigg Boss 20 may have found its first serious rivalry much earlier than expected.

ALSO READ: Not Ranbir, Salman Or Allu Arjun; THIS Star Kid Had A Rs 2,000 Crore Blockbuster At Just 27, His Name is…