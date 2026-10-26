Bigg Boss 20: After Telling ScoutOP To ‘Cut Her Out’, Kaashvi Admits Her Words Were ‘Insensitive’, Apologises After Love Gill Row

Kaashvi Hiranandani, girlfriend of Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP, has issued an apology following her heated confrontation with him and fellow contestant Love Gill on the reality show. After telling Scout to “cut her out” and accusing Love of emotionally manipulating him, Kaashvi has acknowledged that some of her words were insensitive towards the people involved.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 26, Kaashvi clarified that her intention was to address Scout’s actions and hold him accountable for the mistakes she believed he had made. However, she admitted that the way she expressed herself could have been better.

“Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else’s intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better,” she wrote.

Kaashvi also clarified that she never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage people to target her. While she did not mention Love Gill by name in the statement, the apology comes amid the controversy surrounding her remarks about the actress during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

What Did Kaashvi Say In Her Apology?

In her Instagram Story, Kaashvi explained that her intention was to confront Scout and question the decisions he had made inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. However, she acknowledged that her comments had affected other people involved in the situation. She also addressed the online discussions surrounding Love Gill, admitting that the commentary questioning Love’s intentions had influenced her emotions.

“Watching all the ‘She knows what she’s doing’, ‘it’s her strategy’ content clouded my emotions but I should have known better,” Kaashvi wrote.

She added that it was not her place to dictate what Love should or should not do, before acknowledging the impact of her words.

“It’s not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I’ve hurt,” she added.

Her statement signals a recognition that, although she intended to question Scout’s conduct, her remarks about Love could have crossed a line. However, Kaashvi did not explicitly name Love in the apology or issue a direct apology to her by name.

Why Did Kaashvi Tell ScoutOP To ‘Cut Her Out’?

Kaashvi’s apology follows her appearance during the October 25 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She confronted ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, over his growing closeness with Love inside the house. During the conversation, Kaashvi questioned Love about her interactions with Scout, particularly instances in which he had massaged her. Love explained that she had been experiencing pain and viewed Scout’s help as normal, maintaining that she considered him a brother.

Kaashvi, however, expressed discomfort with their on-screen interactions and questioned Scout about his boundaries. She also accused Love of emotionally manipulating him and urged him to focus on the competition rather than becoming distracted by the situation.

“If you have even an ounce of self-respect, draw the line and cut her out,” Kaashvi told Scout during the confrontation.

Scout defended his intentions and apologised to Kaashvi, while Love maintained her position regarding their bond. Host Rohit Shetty also addressed the contestants’ interactions, asking them to be mindful of how their behaviour appeared on television.

Love Gill’s Team Had Reacted To The Confrontation

The episode also prompted a strong response from Love Gill’s team, which criticised the way the actress was portrayed during the confrontation. The team argued that Love was being held responsible for Scout’s actions and questioned the double standards involved in the criticism directed at her. The statement described the episode as a public attack on Love’s character and said she deserved empathy rather than humiliation.

Kaashvi’s apology has now added another development to the ongoing controversy. While she maintained that she had wanted to hold Scout accountable, she acknowledged that her words could have hurt others and said she should have expressed herself differently. For now, her Instagram statement does not mention Love Gill directly. However, her acknowledgement that she never intended to encourage hate towards another woman comes after the backlash surrounding the confrontation on Bigg Boss 20.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: ‘You Destroyed My Character’ — Love Gill Breaks Down, Confronts ScoutOP After Kaashvi’s Allegations