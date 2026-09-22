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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

Aman Gandhi targets Yung DSA during the Bigg Boss 20 luxury ration task, leading to a heated exchange over a “bakri” remark. Here's what happened.

Yung DSA vs Aman Gandhi (Image: X)
Yung DSA vs Aman Gandhi (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 08:04 IST

Bigg Boss 20:  Episode 16 of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed another fight between Aman Gandhi and Yung DSA due to some action performed by Aman during the luxury ration task. The task involved getting personal luxury ration; however, the trick involved in it was that one of the housemates could get it by robbing one life out of two lives of a participant.

In the luxury ration task, Aman came as the winner and decided to rob off one life from Yung DSA because he believed that Yung was on the opposite side. This irritated Yung a lot, which resulted in quarrelling between the two.

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Bigg Boss 20: What Happened In The Luxury Ration Task?

Ration has been one of the key sources of conflict within the Bigg Boss 20 house. After the contestants did not capitalize on the previous chances offered to them to get ration, Bigg Boss offered them yet another task, where they would be able to earn themselves luxury items.

However, this time around, the contestants were forced into making some tough calls. By depriving another housemate, who has two lives of one life, the contestant can earn luxury ration. The task made the contestants take a more game play-related decision as Aman won this chance and targeted Yung.

Bigg Boss 20: Why Did Aman Gandhi Target Yung DSA?

According to Aman, his choice was based on the team dynamics within the house. He thought that Yung was playing for the other side, which led him to deprive him of one of his lives.

This choice caused a conflict between the two contestants straight away. For Yung, his choice not only meant losing a life in the game but was also a reflection of how Aman perceived him. The fight quickly got out of hand, and both contestants started exchanging taunts with each other.

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA And Aman Gandhi’s ‘Bakri’ Fight



The interesting part came when Yung used the word “bakri” during the interrogation of Aman’s game play. Yung said to Aman, “Bakri ko bolte idhar toh idhar, udhar toh udhar, tu bakri.” 

Aman retorted the comment in the form of a counter-comment about Yung’s beard: “Bakri daadhi rakh ke bolta, merko bakri bro.” It was one of the memorable parts of the show, as the two competitors used humor and banter in their dispute over rationing.

Bigg Boss 20: What Does Aman-Yung Clash Mean For Their Game?

This move by Aman marks yet another source of conflict between the two contestants when the issue of alliance and equations has become more important than ever within the house. As for Yung, this move is happening simultaneously with his nomination for the week. At one point, he expressed his regret about how none of the housemates had saved him during the nomination process, which hurt him.

Thus, this Aman-Yung confrontation marks yet another dimension to the existing position of Yung in the house, while Aman’s move illustrates how the contestants have been more inclined to take direct action when there is a chance to benefit from it.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Rs 100 Crore Budget, Rs 315 Crore Worldwide In 18 Days — Full Earnings Breakdown

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Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?
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Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

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Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

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Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?
Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

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