Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan’s Post On Scout OP Fight Draws Backlash — Why Fans Are Accusing Her Of Playing ‘Women Card’

Bigg Boss 20: The ongoing tension between Arishfa Khan and Scout OP has taken another turn after a post shared from Arishfa’s Instagram account sparked a strong reaction in the comments section. While the post questioned the way a woman should be spoken to during an argument, several commenters appeared to side with Scout and accused Arishfa of bringing gender into the dispute.

Arishfa Khan’s Post Sparks Fresh Debate







Arishfa’s post focused on the broader gaming community and questioned whether someone who claims to represent India should use disrespectful language while speaking to a woman. The post also urged viewers to watch the complete episode rather than forming an opinion based only on edited clips. It referred to the alleged physical confrontation as well as comments made about Arishfa’s profession.

The post concluded with an appeal for “basic respect” and asked viewers to raise their voice over the issue.

Fans Accuse Arishfa Khan Of Playing The ‘Women Card’

The response in the comments, however, was largely critical of Arishfa’s stance in the sample of comments visible on the post. Several users repeatedly used phrases such as “Women Card” and “victim card” while arguing that gender should not become part of a disagreement inside the Bigg Boss house.

One comment with over 1,500 likes said, “She is playing Women Card,” while another highly liked comment simply read, “Women Card.” Other users argued that the game should have the same standards for male and female contestants and that Arishfa should not frame the argument around gender.

Why Are Scout’s Fans Supporting Him?

A section of commenters also defended Scout, arguing that the complete sequence should be considered before judging the confrontation. One lengthy comment claimed that Scout had shown restraint during the argument and questioned why Arishfa had joined the show if she was uncomfortable with verbal confrontations.

At the same time, the comments also included criticism of the language reportedly used during the argument, showing that the reaction is not completely one-sided.

What Happened Between Scout And Arishfa Khan?

Captaincy task mein aaj dikhenge sabke asli rang! 😨 Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotsar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTv par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/vLL7c0I9tn — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 15, 2026







The disagreement reportedly began with comments about Arishfa’s understanding of gaming. Scout was accused of making remarks targeting her profession, with references to her dancing and other activities.

The argument subsequently became more heated, with the conversation moving beyond the original disagreement. Arishfa’s post has now brought the controversy back into focus, while the comment section shows a section of viewers continuing to support Scout.

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