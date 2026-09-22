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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch

Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch

Bigg Boss 20 contestants Asif Khan and Love Gill spark online buzz after their viral moments, prompting Asif’s wife Zeba to respond and defend their marriage.

Asif and Love Gill Viral Videos (Image: X)
Asif and Love Gill Viral Videos (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 08:29 IST

Bigg Boss 20 contestants Asif Khan and Love Gill have been at the centre of online discussion after videos featuring the two sparked reactions on social media. As viewers continued to discuss their equation inside the reality show, attention also turned towards Asif’s personal life and his marriage to Zeba.

With the clips gaining traction online, Zeba has now addressed the conversation surrounding her husband and Love Gill, asking people not to draw conclusions about their relationship based on what they see on the show.

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What Happened Between Asif Khan And Love Gill?

There have been quite a few instances of Asif and Love Gill’s interaction in the Bigg Boss 20 house which have attracted public attention. This led social media to wonder about the equation between them.

Very soon, the talk went beyond just the two participants of Bigg Boss 20, with many people even mentioning Asif’s marriage. Eventually, all this speculation was answered by Asif’s wife Zeba. Instead of letting the gossip shape her equation with her husband, Zeba took matters in her own hands and clarified things.

Why Did The Clips Spark Discussion?

The videos became a subject of discussion primarily because there were varying interpretations about the interactions among the participants. There was an interesting dynamic between Asif and Love Gill which created a lot of discussion because of the different contexts surrounding their interactions.

But clips taken from a reality TV show can only show moments from what is actually a much longer span of time in the house. Thus, the resulting discussion made people interpret differently the interactions that took place. This discussion also renewed focus on Asif’s off-show relationship.

What Did Asif Khan’s Wife Zeba Say?



Zeba responded to the discussion surrounding the viral clips and made it clear that viewers should not use isolated moments from the show to judge her marriage. In her response, Zeba said, “Don’t judge our marriage.” She also defended Asif amid the online discussion, asking people not to make assumptions about their relationship based solely on what they see on screen.

Her reaction shifted the focus from speculation about Asif and Love Gill to the importance of understanding the couple’s relationship on their own terms.

Bigg Boss 20 Viral Video: Watch Asif Khan And Love Gill’s Viral Moments











These video clips regarding Asif and Love Gill continue to go viral and people continue reacting to how the two contestants have interacted with each other. However, Zeba’s reaction is an important part of this story mainly because of her point of view being that she is part of Asif’s real life and not his life in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The ongoing Bigg Boss season will most certainly bring into focus the interactions of Asif both in the Bigg Boss house and out of it. Right now, Zeba has been quite clear about one thing – interactions on reality shows don’t necessarily reflect the personal lives of couples.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

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Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch
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Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch
Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch
Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch
Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch
Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch

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