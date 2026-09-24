Bigg Boss 20: ‘Bihar Ka Naam Kharab Kar Di’: Rhiti Tiwari Hurls Vulgar Abuse At Qazi Tauqeer On TV, Outraged Viewers Demand Immediate Action

Bigg Boss 20 is gearing up for yet another controversy following a new diss battle in the house that seems to have taken a rather unpleasant turn. The promotion video, where the contestants have been seen poking fun at each other, has created quite a stir on social media, especially because of the comments made by Rhiti Tiwari regarding Uditi Singh.

The task, according to reports, involved the contestants dividing themselves into two groups, one headed by Qazi Tauqeer and the other by Yung DSA. However, a certain diss battle in the house involving Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh has raised eyebrows all around.

What Did Rhiti Tiwari Say In The Bigg Boss 20 Diss Battle?

Diss karne aaye the, par baat kuch zyada serious ho gayi! Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/ttImG2LAdn — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 23, 2026







The promo shows Rhiti taking a personal dig at Uditi, after which Qazi reportedly intervenes. Their argument then escalates, with the exchange becoming increasingly heated.

Meanwhile, several Reddit users have claimed that Rhiti used a series of vulgar lines during the diss battle. The following lines have been circulating online as an alleged transcript of her remarks:

“She has style and passion

Hottie doitey I am missing London fashion

Tere paas hai bas ek baat bolne ko

Baaki Qazi ji toh tumhare hai hi kholne ko

Inka jo tune hai wo hum bolna na chahte

Jaake tum log apni g**** marwate”

However, these lines are based on Reddit users’ claims and have not been independently verified as the exact words spoken in the episode. They should therefore be treated as alleged remarks circulating online rather than a confirmed transcript.

The reported exchange has nevertheless led to a wider debate over whether the contestants went too far during what was supposed to be a diss battle.

Why Did Qazi Tauqeer Step In?

Qazi is believed to have been annoyed by Rhiti’s comments which moved into personal space concerning Uditi. This led to an argument between the two participants and the debate became one of the most talked about events of the promo.

The debate was a task which involved the captaincy of Team Qazi and Team Yung DSA. What started out as a contest turned personal with other housemates joining in on the debate.

Uditi Singh Reacts To The Promo

Uditi Singh has also reacted to the controversy surrounding the promo.

Taking a dig at Rhiti Tiwari while referring to her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, Uditi’s team wrote on X:

Papa ne apne season mein sab sehkar bhi class aur dignity sambhali, Beti ko diss battle mili, dictionary nikli khaali. Naam Tiwari, mic pe taiyaari? Bas gaali pe gaali. — Uditi Singh (@UditiSinghh_) September 23, 2026







“Papa ne apne season mein sab sehkar bhi class aur dignity sambhali, Beti ko diss battle mili, dictionary nikli khaali. Naam Tiwari, mic pe taiyaari? Bas gaali pe gaali.”

Uditi’s post has since become part of the online conversation around the diss battle, with viewers discussing both her response and the remarks attributed to Rhiti.

Bigg Boss 20 Viewers Demand Action

The promo has triggered criticism from viewers who feel that the diss battle crossed the line into personal abuse. Some social media users have called for the Bigg Boss 20 makers to take action, while others argue that contestants are expected to use provocative language during a diss battle.

The debate has also brought renewed attention to the growing tension between Rhiti, Qazi and Uditi inside the house.

What Happens Next On Bigg Boss 20?

The full episode is expected to provide more context to the confrontation shown in the promo. Whether the makers address the alleged remarks or take any action remains to be seen.

For now, the Rhiti Tiwari-Uditi Singh-Qazi Tauqeer clash has become one of the latest talking points surrounding Bigg Boss 20, with the alleged lines circulating online adding another layer to the controversy.

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