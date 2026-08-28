Bigg Boss 20 Contestants List: From Karan Wahi And Gullu To Mary Kom — Who Is Really Joining Salman Khan’s Show?

Bigg Boss 20 is just under two weeks away from making its much-awaited debut, and the buzz regarding the participants for the show is increasing day-by-day. Salman Khan will be making a comeback as the host once the show makes its debut on September 6, 2026, on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

While there are several names who have made their way into the rumor mill in connection with the upcoming season of the show, not every name has been announced officially as of now. Be it Karan Wahi and Rise and Fall contestant Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu or boxing champion Mary Kom, here’s all we know about Bigg Boss 20 contestants list until now.

Is Karan Wahi Joining Bigg Boss 20?

Karan Wahi is one of the biggest names in television that are being considered for Bigg Boss 20, though according to some reports, he is yet to have a final deal with the show’s producers. Making the scenario even more interesting is the fact that his ex-girlfriend, Uditi Singh, has been named as one of the participants who will be entering the house. If both make their way into the show, their relationship would certainly be one of the most watched on the show.

Is Gullu Joining Bigg Boss 20?

Kushal Tanwar, commonly known as Gullu, is yet another contestant whose name has been associated with the upcoming season. Gullu has quite a successful stint in reality TV shows. He won MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross in 2025, which was his team captain’s show with Elvish Yadav’s team, and he followed it up with his win at MTV Splitsvilla X6 with Kaira Anu in May 2026.

Is Mary Kom Entering Bigg Boss 20?

One of the biggest surprise names associated with the new season is Mary Kom. The six-time world champion boxer and Olympic medallist is reportedly expected to make her reality television debut with Bigg Boss 20. If she enters the house, Mary Kom would bring a very different personality to a lineup traditionally dominated by actors, influencers and reality-show stars.

Who Else Is Reportedly Joining Bigg Boss 20?

There have been other names that are being considered and rumored as possible contestants. These names include Uditi Singh, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Anjali Arora, Aryan Kelvin, Khushi Dubey, Yukti Kapoor and Amrapali Dubey.

Geeta Basra, Sunil Pal and Showik Chakraborty have also been mentioned in reports as possible contestants for this season. Reportedly there have been some celebrities that have either been approached or are under discussion with the producers. These celebrities include Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Karan Wahi, Pranali Rathod and Mahhi Vij.

The name of Rajat Bedi was among those who were earlier rumored for the show but has now apparently opted out of it. The fact remains that since there has not been any official release of the cast of the season, these names can only be considered as rumored participants in Bigg Boss 20.

Rhiya Ahir Or Love Gill — Fans Will Decide

One of the contests that have been officially announced by the organizers of Bigg Boss 20 is the one involving Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. Viewers can use the Fans Ka Faisla twist to determine who among the two will get admission to the Bigg Boss 20 house through their votes.

Rhiya was first noticed after a video where she blocked the police van during a demonstration for the NEET paper leak became popular on social media platforms, while Love Gill is from the Punjabi entertainment industry. The voting process will continue on JioHotstar until September 2, 11:59 pm.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Salman Khan returns as host for the landmark twentieth season.

With names such as Karan Wahi, Gullu and Mary Kom being linked to the show — and viewers already being allowed to decide one contestant’s fate — anticipation around the new season is building quickly. But until Colors TV and JioHotstar unveil the full lineup, the distinction remains important: some names are strongly reported, some are still in talks, and only certain pre-premiere elements have been officially announced by the makers.

ALSO READ: Who Is Hira Qaiser? Mother Of 3 Went From A Rented Home And Family Struggles To Winning Pakistan Idol