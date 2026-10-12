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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist

Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist

A viral Bigg Boss 20 clip led to claims that Love Gill handed her bra to Scout OP. The item was reportedly something else.

Love Gill and ScoutOP (Image: X)
Love Gill and ScoutOP (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:14 IST

Bigg Boss 20: A viral video featuring Bigg Boss 20 contestants Love Gill and Scout OP has sparked a fresh controversy online, with some social media users claiming that the actress removed her bra and handed it to the gamer. However, the clip has a different explanation: the item Love took out from inside her kurta was an ice pack, not innerwear.



The video surfaced amid growing scrutiny of Love and Scout’s physical closeness inside the reality show’s house. The two have described their bond as that of siblings, but their interactions have repeatedly drawn reactions from viewers.

Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP?



In the viral clip, contestants can be seen sitting in the garden area when Scout approaches Love. She then takes something out from inside her kurta and hands it to him. The brief exchange prompted speculation online, with some viewers claiming that the item was her bra. However, with a different angle it could be clearly seen that Love had handed Scout an ice/heat pack.

The distinction is important, as the initial claim circulating online was based on an apparent misinterpretation of the footage. Despite the clarification, the clip continued to attract attention, with some users criticising the way the exchange took place in front of the cameras.

The incident has added another chapter to the ongoing discussion surrounding the contestants’ equation. However, the viral claim about innerwear should not be treated as fact.

Why Are Love Gill And Scout OP Being Trolled?

Love and Scout have faced criticism over their physical closeness despite referring to each other as brother and sister. Their interactions, including moments of physical affection, have become a talking point among viewers. The controversy intensified after Scout’s conversations about his feelings left some viewers questioning whether his equation with Love was changing. Scout also has a relationship with YouTuber Kaashvi Hiranandani outside the show, adding another layer to the online discussion.

Earlier, Scout’s team pushed back against speculation about his bond with Love, saying that moments shown in the episodes were being interpreted without the full context of their conversations. The team maintained that not every close connection needs to be romantic.

What Did Salman Khan Say About Their Closeness?

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan indirectly addressed the issue while speaking to Love. He asked whether she had a younger brother and whether physical contact with him would make her uncomfortable. Love said she was comfortable with such interactions. Salman then ended the exchange without pursuing the matter further, although his questions brought renewed attention to the debate around Love and Scout’s behaviour.

With the ice-pack video now adding to the discussion, the controversy highlights how brief clips from reality television can trigger speculation before the full context becomes clear.

ALSO READ: Ajaz Khan’s Liplock Scene Goes Viral: ‘Who Are You To Judge Me?’ Actor Hits Back At Trolls

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Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist
Tags: bigg boss 20entertainment newsLove Gillreality TVsalman khanScout OP

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Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist
Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist
Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist
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